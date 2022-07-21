Discovering the best sites of Varese… by bus

When Varese hosts the World Rowing Championship Under 19 and Under 23 – as it will happen from 22 to 31 July – the whole town comes to life and many happenings take place making days even more enjoyable even if mainly dedicated to sport.

Among these, a few initiatives proposed by the Province and allowing to get better acquainted with our Territory will be offered to tourists but, why not, also to the residents.

Four places have been particularly selected to be visited along four days. An expert guide will be available as well as a shuttle bus: every day at 18:30 two buses will leave from Schiranna.

On Monday July 25: the Hermitage of Santa Caterina del Sasso, a monastery dating back to 12th century, built on a steep rock wall overhanging Lake Maggiore, a very impressive place which always conveys deep emotions. At 19.30, a guided tour, then some leisure time, from 21.00 to 22.00, before taking the shuttle at 22.00 and arrive at Schiranna at 22.30.

On Tuesday July 26: Virginia Islet, a very tiny island, approx. 9200 sq. mts., on the Lake of Varese, where many types of plants can be seen as well as an important Archaeological Museum; it is one of the main prehistorical sites in Europe. From 19.00 to 19.30, ferry departures from Biandronno, at 19.15 or 19.45 the guided tour and leisure time, from 21.00 to 21.30 the ferry will departure from Virginia Islet to Biandronno, from where, at 22.00, will departure a shuttle to Schiranna.

On Wednesday July 27, the Sacro Monte (Holy Mount) of Varese, a UNESCO World Heritage, a small characteristic village with a Sanctuary. For those who love walking, the Stations of the Cross (fourteen Stations) depart from here. At 19.00, a guided tour, then some leisure time, from 20.30 to 22.00, before taking the shuttle at 22.00 from Piazzale Pogliaghi and arrive at Schiranna at 22.30.

On Thursday July 28, finally, it is the turn of Palazzo Estense, an eighteenth-century building which is now the headquarter of the Municipality offices and, as well, a place rich of history and art, surrounded by a large Italian style garden; the visit will also include the historical centre of Varese aboard an open-top bus. At 19.00, a guided tour, then some leisure time, from 20.30 to 22.00, before taking the shuttle at 22.00 from Via Sacco 5 (opposite side of Palazzo Estense) and arrive at Schiranna at 22.30.

The participation to the mentioned visits will be free-of-charge until exhaustion of seats. Suggestion reservation by writing to turismo@comune.varese.it.