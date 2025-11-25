Black Friday Breakthrough: Massive Savings on WELOCK Smart Lock Innovations

Black Friday has officially arrived, and so have some of the biggest deals ever on WELOCK smart lock solutions—the global pioneer that first integrated advanced fingerprint recognition into lock cylinders. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your home security with a WELOCK smart lock, these unbeatable offers on the TOUCH41, TOUCA51 Pro, U71, PCB41 Plus, and more are the best you’ll see all year.

Every WELOCK smart lock purchased during this Black Friday event comes with powerful conversion-boosting perks designed to give you complete confidence in your upgrade:

· Ships free from Europe & UK warehouses

· 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

· 2 Years Hassle-Free Warranty

· Lifetime Customer Support

Below is your complete guide to each model—and the exclusive Black Friday savings you can claim immediately.

WELOCK smart lock TOUCH41 — Save up to €70(Black Friday)

· WELOCK smart lock TOUCH41 — Save up to €70 (Black Friday)

· Coupon: BF70

· Final Price: €119

The WELOCK smart lock TOUCH41 blends seamless fingerprint technology with a sleek design, giving homeowners a secure, keyless lifestyle. With up to €70 off this Black Friday, it’s one of the most cost-effective ways to automate and secure your entryway.

WELOCK smart lock TOUCA51 Pro — Save up to €50 (Black Friday)

Coupon: VD50

Final Price: €149

Shipping: From European Warehouse

Warranty: 2 Years

Engineered for enhanced durability and performance, the WELOCK smart lock TOUCA51 Pro is ideal for families, rentals, and smart-home enthusiasts. Advanced biometric recognition and fast unlocking make this model a standout—especially at this exclusive Black Friday price.

WELOCK smart lock U71 — Save up to €50 (Black Friday)

· WELOCK smart lock U71 — Save up to €50 (Black Friday)

· Coupon: VD50

· Final Price: €149

The WELOCK smart lock U71 is a high-security, premium model designed for users who want maximum protection with cutting-edge fingerprint accuracy. With a massive €70 savings, Black Friday is the perfect time to elevate your home security setup with this state-of-the-art device.

WELOCK smart lock PCB41 Plus — Save up to €40 (Black Friday)

Coupon: VD40

Final Price: €109

Shipping: From European Warehouse

Warranty: 2 Years

Affordable yet feature-packed, the WELOCK smart lock PCB41 Plus is ideal for homeowners seeking smart convenience at an entry-level price. Given its already competitive cost, this Black Friday reduction makes it one of the best-value models in the WELOCK lineup.

WELOCK Electronic Smart Door Lock Cylinder + Alexa WiFi Gateway

Final Price: €99

Shipping: From European Warehouse

Warranty: 2 Years

This package is perfect for users looking to integrate their WELOCK smart door lock cylinder with Amazon Alexa for full voice-controlled convenience. Smooth smart-home automation, reliable digital security, and an unbeatable price make this bundle a top pick.

Why WELOCK Leads the Smart Lock World

WELOCK isn’t just another brand—it is a global pioneer in biometric lock cylinder technology, known for introducing the world's first integrated fingerprint recognition system in this category. Whether you choose the TOUCH41, TOUCA51 Pro, U71, PCB41 Plus, or the WiFi gateway bundle, every WELOCK smart lock offers a blend of innovation, security, and long-term reliability.

Final Verdict: The Best Time of the Year to Buy a WELOCK Smart Lock

This Black Friday , WELOCK smart lock discounts are deeper, shipping is faster, and warranties are stronger than ever. With free shipping from Europe & UK warehouses, a 30-day money-back guarantee, a 2-year hassle-free warranty, and lifetime customer support, there has never been a smarter or safer time to upgrade.

Informazioni fornite in modo indipendente da un nostro partner nell’ambito di un accordo commerciale tra le parti. Contenuti riservati a un pubblico maggiorenne.