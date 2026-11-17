I Put One Saturday in the Square Into a Single File

The morning footage, afternoon footage and evening speech were all recorded on different phones and with different frames. The laptop needed to create the final single file for the town page wasn’t available. The footage is also quite rough with varying starts and ends. Lastly the speech cuts off before the last thought.

I had to arrange the footage to make sense and ensure the transitions were smooth. I also had to decide if I wanted to add extra seconds to the missing parts but ensuring I didn’t give the impression that the added footage was real.

Senzia's video merger was the tool that matched the clips I already had

Users can merge videos online free using a browser-based tool to bring their clips together.

The merge to video process allows users to combine separate recordings, while a merge to video online tool makes this possible directly through a browser.

Firstly you need to gather these files. If you don’t have access to an editing tool on your desktop, there are many online tools, such as browser based video merger. This tool merges videos from your phone by simply using your browser. You can upload MP4, MOV or WebM video files.

You will still need a stable connection and correct uploads on your phone. As always just because it’s free and online doesn’t mean it will be consistent across all devices and networks.

The video merger let me combine a video from the market phone with the procession and the speech

The clips are in their natural order, the market scene, followed by the procession, and the commentary. We can merge existing clips together. Multiple clips can be uploaded and ordered so they play in a specific order. The product page explains these clips have been normalised to help reduce issues from different dimensions, frame rates and audio.

If you want to merge existing videos together without using desktop software, then the video merger free option would be useful. Clips can be previewed to make sure they are in the correct order, there are no jarring cuts and the audio isn’t playing too soon.

I could merge the videos online after dragging the market, procession, then speech, and trimming the tails

Ordering your footage is an editorial choice. Ensure that you leave some of the original market footage to show the scene and make sure that the procession can be seen to be moving. Before the audio starts, leave some space. Reduce camera movement and long pauses but ensure that any useful information remains, like introducing the speaker or showing a reaction.

People looking to combine videos online free still need to choose their clips carefully and preview the sequence before exporting.

The join I used to lose on this kind of Saturday

I could not merge video clips online by stacking a vertical market clip on a horizontal speech

Whilst the market phone may have been held vertically and the speech recorded horizontally. Vertical videos are often in a ratio of 9:16, and landscape videos often in a ratio of 16:9. When combined you will need to decide which ratio you want your output video to be. This may include squishing, cropping and adding a background.

However, cropping may lead to parts of a person being removed. Stretching may cause distortion on faces and buildings. If people are combining video clips online, look at the edges and decide on the best format to keep the necessary context.

This page puts them on one canvas, at one frame rate, with the audio kept in sync

Canvas determines the output size. Frame Rate determines how many frames per second are being played back. Clips on phones may vary in resolution and frame rate. They can be standardised using the merger but can’t be made completely identical.

Audio should also be considered. If the audio doesn’t match well to the video then it will become noticeable to the audience, especially if you are speaking. The merger page will give a standard canvas and frame rate with synchronised audio. You can test this by playing through each join and checking that the audio matches the speech and there are no sudden changes in volume.

Editing need Video merger AI video extender Join existing clips in sequence Yes Not its main purpose Rearrange clips and trim ends Merge workflow Not its main function Generate additional visual frames No Yes Continue a shot beyond its recorded end No Yes Recover missing real dialogue No No

I can combine videos online for free, but the joiner does not invent the sentence the camera missed

A merge will add the audio at the end of the procession. However it will not help if parts of the audio are missing, or if the audio fails to capture the full sentence or provide evidence for events outside the frame of the video.

If parts of the audio are missing you should leave the clip as it is, find an alternate recording or add a labelled caption that has been taken from a verified transcript. Using AI generated visuals will not provide evidence for any actions that were not recorded. Videos can be merged together for free online.

The speech needed an AI video extender

AI Video Length Extender will add new frames at the end of the video

Clips can cut off suddenly. With this AI video length extender you can extend your videos without just repeating the last frame or slowing down at the end. It uses AI to create new frames that will help to continue the motion. This product does an analysis of the motion, camera movement, lighting and speed to help create a seamless extension to the beginning or end of your video.

The frames aren’t real footage, they’re predictions. So they can’t be used to recover any lost words.

I can choose the direction and the amount of seconds to add, then again extend my AI video for free by chaining

You upload your clip, select where you want to start and end, how long you want it to be and optionally include a prompt. You can preview and download. This page also allows one extension to be linked to another. However, the more generations you do, the more the details will differ from your source.

Keep the extension short and the prompt simple. Compare the faces, signs, clothes and architecture to the original. Try using an Extend AI video free workflow to see how it looks visually. However, you will need to check and reveal when publishing.

An AI video extender online free runs in the browser, and it does not ask for a sign-up before the first preview

As the extension is web-based you can begin using it without creating an account. Always double-check how this works in practice.

What I posted, and what I left as it was

An AI video aspect ratio extender made the horizontal speech vertical by generating the missing top and bottom

It may be necessary to turn a horizontal audio clip into a vertical version for phones. By cropping it to a 9:16 aspect you can increase how big the speaker looks and remove the background crowd/square. We have an AI video aspect ratio extender which will create new content to fill the tall screen. This is described as reframing within the product.

The extra parts are created using imagery. It will keep the original horizontal version and if necessary it can be noted as an AI extended version.

A video to video extender AI creates a continuation, not a new event in the square

A video to video tool will create a new video using your video as an example. This can be done according to a text description of how you want it to look. A video extender will add frames either before or after your clip.

If you are recording an event for the public then you should keep a copy of your original file so you know which ones have been created. A stylistic version might be useful for creative purposes. However, for an accurate town update it is often best to have a simple list of your original clips.

The video merger free export kept the original square footage intact

Merge your videos using this free option. Your final video will not have a watermark. The square video should not be altered. When finished exporting your merged video, make sure there are no unexpected cropping issues, audio issues or quality issues. Always make sure you keep a copy of your original recordings.

On the merger page it mentions that you can export without a watermark. Once exported check that there isn’t a watermark, cropping, missing sound or degradation. Keep a copy of the original files untouched.

Conclusion

The quality of a summary will not be dependent on your ability to make clips look like they were shot on the same camera, but rather the clarity of the order and honesty of the source footage. Merging the market, procession and speech into one file will help, along with an AI extender to add extra frames to a shot.

These tools are there to overcome certain issues but will not allow you to retrieve any words or events that were not captured. You must ensure that every join is reviewed, audio checked and any created footage identified so it doesn’t appear as if it is part of the documentary. These tools provided by Senzia are there to consider for this type of edit.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I merge multiple videos on different phones into 1 video?

Using an online video merger you can upload your individual clips, arrange them in order, cut out any unnecessary parts and export into 1 video file. You should check that there aren’t any issues with aspect ratios, audio syncing and transitions.

2. Can I merge videos online?

Yes, you can merge your videos using browser based video merger tools. Whether you need to create an account, have any upload restrictions or can export depends on the tool you are using.

3. What is the difference between a video merger and AI video extender?

Video mergers allow you to merge your clips together. Whereas Video extenders use AI to create extra frames to extend your clip. A video merger won’t create any missing footage, whereas an AI extension shouldn’t be used as evidence.

4. Can I use AI to extend a video without duplicating the last frame?

Yes, using an AI video extender you can create new frames to continue the video. These should be checked to make sure there are no visual issues.

5. Can I make a horizontal video vertical with AI?

Some AI tools can extend the canvas by creating extra background. This can help to turn horizontal videos into vertical, however any new areas will be artificial.